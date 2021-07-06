PAULDING — The Paulding County Republican Women organization will host a community town hall meeting Thursday to meet and hear from upcoming GOP candidates planning to run next year for one of Ohio’s two U.S. senator positions.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Paulding County OSU Extension Center, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding. It is free and open to everyone.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio has announced that he will not run for re-election next year, prompting a number of Republicans to step forward.
“The Paulding County Republican Women do an educational event every year to provide information relevant to our community.” explained Laurie Lucas, President of the Paulding County Republican Women. “This town hall will help the residents of Paulding County and the surrounding area to form an opinion on the candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman. We hope everyone will attend to listen to the candidates’ views.”
Candidates who plan to attend include candidates Michael Leipold Sr., Michael Pukita, J.D. Vance, Neil Patel and Mike Gibbons. Candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel have not indicated that they will attend.
Leipold is a U.S. Army veteran earning honors as an Apache helicopter pilot, including the Meritorious Service Medal and Air Medal of Valor.
A Dublin resident, Pukita is a business owner and promises to be a one-term senator, if elected.
Gibbons is a Cleveland businessman and investment banker. He has served as the Ohio financial chair for President Donald Trump in 2016.
Patel is Columbus businessman who immigrated to the U.S. in 1979 and became a citizen in 1994. He has acted as a facilitator for the Indian ambassador with U.S. businesses.
A Marine Corps veteran, Vance is a principal at a capital firm and has special interests in biotechnology and other economic sectors. His book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” showcases the Ohio working class, and is a memoir of his life growing up in Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.