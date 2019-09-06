As they begin another school year, most of Defiance County’s schools have been presented with a new opportunity to learn some local history — a workbook commemorating the 225th anniversary of Fort Defiance’s construction.
The fort’s milestone was observed during the weekend of Aug. 9-10 at the city’s fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library. By then, Trish Speiser of the Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) was on her way to preparing for reprint a school workbook compiled in 1994 by former Defiance City Schools teacher Sandra J. Bok on the occasion of Fort Defiance’s bicentennial.
Some 1,500 copies of the 46-page workbook — finished with a sturdy semi-gloss cover depicting images of Fort Defiance, Gen. Anthony Wayne who ordered the fort’s construction and canoe-bound native Americans — were printed by The Hubbard Co. in Defiance.
DCHS received a $2,900 grant through the city’s hotel/motel tax to reprint the workbook, according to Speiser. Toledo Edison paid for the 1994 edition.
Speiser noted that the workbooks have been distributed to Defiance, Ayersville, Fairview and Tinora schools to be used in their fourth-grade Ohio History classes. She is hoping to provide them to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools as well.
“The teachers were very excited,” said Speiser. “They really liked it.”
The workbooks are a reprint of Bok’s 1994 edition, according to Speiser, while she put the booklet and its photos into a digital format. This took a couple weeks, she indicated.
“All I had to do was the technical things,” she said.
Speiser added an acknowledgment in the front of the workbook, crediting Bok — who passed away in 2000 — for putting the 1994 edition together; Sandra’s husband, Myron, for keeping things going; and others for their contributions.
“Her husband, Myron Bok, has worked with the Defiance County Historical Society to keep this wonderful book and Sandra’s memory alive in our Defiance community,” Speiser’s acknowledgment stated. “Sandra had much help in the collection and telling of the history in this writing. Local historians Richard Rozevink, Lynn Fitzenrider, Lynn Lantz, Nancy A. Bok and JoAnn Barton have been lifelong supporters of local history. Helpers Pat Little from the Defiance Public Library’s Ohioana Room and Cecelia Brown of the Defiance County Genealogy Society have passed away; so, this book keeps their work alive too.”
The workbook provides a broad outline of northwest Ohio’s history generally, mentioning among other things the Native America population that lived here many years ago and the Great Black Swamp.
A variety of personalities who played a key role in Fort Defiance-era history are also named such as Oliver Spencer and John Brickell, and Native American chiefs like Little Turtle, while three pages are dedicated to Gen. Wayne.
And the workbook includes details of Fort Defiance and events preceding its construction.
Near the end of the booklet, the centennial observation of Fort Defiance’s construction is briefly explained, noting that the fort was rebuilt in 1894 for that anniversary. However, the replica didn’t survive long.
It was removed in 1901 after the roof started to decay and the buildings were sold by city park commissioners for $143.33, according to the workbook.
A 15-page magazine had been printed in 1894 to commemorate the bicentennial observation, Speiser said. Several photos from that publication were used to create the cover for the 1994 and 2019 workbooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.