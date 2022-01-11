A report on the condition of Defiance County’s roads and bridges was presented to county commissioners during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners also were updated on activities at Independence Dam State Park and economic development efforts by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (see related story Page A1).
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his annual update Monday on the condition of county-maintained roads. These total 326 miles, but do not include state/federal routes which are the responsibility of the Ohio Department of Transportation and more than 400 more miles of township roads.
According to Schlatter, 27 miles of the 326 county-maintained were paved in 2021, leaving the average age of these road surfaces at 14 years while the industry standard is 15 years. To maintain this level, he explained, about 22 miles of roads must be paved annually.
He told The Crescent-News in an interview Monday that approximately 19 miles will be paved this year, although the list is not finalized yet. The list is a bit shorter because the county is focusing on two large bridge projects this year — on Harding Road and Hopkins Street in Defiance, both over the Auglaize River.
Using federal bridge standards, the report noted that 97.4% of the county’s 231 bridges are in “good” to “excellent” shape while 1.7% are in “fair” condition and only 0.9% are in “poor” condition. The ratings are based on a variety of factors, including load capacity, width and level of deterioration, according to Schlatter.
He said the high condition of Defiance County’s bridges was made possible by replacing “a lot” of structures over the years, with four being installed in 2021. The industry standard for bridge longevity is about 50 years, according to Schlatter.
“That is continuing a trend that Gaylon (Davis) started,” he said, referring to the county engineer he succeeded following Davis’ retirement.
As for the condition generally of roads and bridges maintained by the county, Schlatter commented that “we’re trending in the right direction for both of them.”
Also Monday, Schlatter reported on the latest figures from the county landfill which he manages.
He noted that landfill sales totaled $275,034 in December from 145,994 cubic yards of waste in December compared to sales of $231,165 from 147,225 cubic yards of waste in December 2020. These were the highest December figures on record, according to Schlatter.
And he informed commissioners that litter was collected on 748.05 miles of county and township roads in Defiance County in 2021, although some of these miles could have been picked up more than once, he indicated.
While Adopt A Highway volunteers helped cleaned up some of the litter, the majority was gathered by the county’s environmental services office employees, according to Schlatter.
