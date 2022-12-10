A Defiance man familiar to authorities for his violation of local junk ordinances has been charged again in two counties with the same type of offenses.
Aaron Powell, 40, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, is charged in Defiance Municipal Court with littering, a third-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree felony. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and they are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22.
The charges were filed by city police and the county sheriff’s office, respectively, in separate incidents.
The littering charge in Defiance concerns former canal lands adjacent to 919 Perry St. where Powell allegedly accumulated junk. He reportedly collects discarded items and tries to sell them.
The items on the canal land have since been moved to 919 Perry St., property owned by his parents, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
Powell also is charged in Paulding County Municipal Court with two zoning violations, one a minor misdemeanor, the other a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty and the charges are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 29.
These concerns junk storage at a vacant property he owns at 18585 Paulding County Road 143, just south of U.S. 24.
Emerald Township trustees have been dealing with Powell and accumulated junk on this property for some time.
“He’s just a repeat offender,” Emerald Township Trustee Greg Adkins in voicing his frustration with the situation.
Powell has had numerous charges filed against him in both counties in recent years for similar offenses.
He was sentenced in Defiance Municipal Court in July 2021 to a 180-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
While that charge was not for the junk storage issues with which Powell is associated, it did take into account authorities nuisance-related problems with him in recent years.
