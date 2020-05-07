The Florida Bridge over the Maumee River in Henry County was closed this week, but was expected to reopen today. According to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, concrete that had broken up in a few areas on the deck was repaired by county highway department crews. The photo, taken Wednesday afternoon, shows road closed signs at the southern end of the bridge.
