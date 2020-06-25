• Region
Rental class:
Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission is offering a free class on how to rent smart. It's designed to help individuals who have little to no rental experience or those who have had difficulty obtaining rental housing. Preregistration is required by July 14.
Call NOCAC at 419-990-5136, ext. 3103, to reserve your spot. Classes will be held July 21-23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Defiance Dream Center, 1935 E. Second St., Defiance.
