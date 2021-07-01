NAPOLEON — A local housing authority has rental assistance available for eligible individuals in Defiance, Williams and Henry counties beginning today.
The Williams Metropolitan Housing Authority (WMHA) opens its waiting list at 9 a.m. today and will stay open indefinitely. According to Brian Horst, executive director of the WMHA, the job of the housing authority is to assist very low income individuals with rent.
A brochure from the agency states, “We assist the individual, not the unit, which means that the assistance can go with you from unit to unit, even state to state.”
Horst said that the individual has the ability to choose what kind of housing they wish to rent, “You may rent a mobile home, a house or an apartment, it’s up to you.” He added that any landlord may participate, adding, “We will give the paperwork to the individual who wants to rent and they can take those papers to the landlord.”
You may have a job and still qualify for assistance, according to Horst, it all depends on your income, adding, “If an individual has a job, we may pay a small amount; but if they are on disability there may be more money available.”
This is not emergency assistance, so those who are homeless would have to seek other agencies for help. According to Horst, an individual may be on the waiting list for some time. But he did say that the list would remain open as long as the housing authority can handle the case load.
For more information, contact the Williams Metropolitan Housing Authority at 419-592-1735, or visit the website at www.nwohhousing.org.
