The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is offering a free Rent Smart workshop on March 9-11 in Defiance. The three-session workshop is designed to help individuals who have little to no rental experience and those who have had difficulty obtaining rental housing. Register by March 4 to reserve a seat by calling 419-990-5136, ext. 3103.
The program will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 9-11 at the Defiance Dream Center, 1935 E. Second St., suite A, Defiance.
Participants must attend all sessions to receive the Rent Smart certificate. Participants will learn about planning and meeting monthly expenses; tips for finding and maintaining affordable housing; how to complete an application and why landlords screen applicants; strategies for building positive relationships with landlords and neighbors; and responsibilities and rights of tenants and landlords.
Gift cards will be distributed to those attending the classes.
