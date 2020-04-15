HAMLER — Renovations continue at Patrick Henry High School this week. Most work was scheduled to begin April 6 but it was able to start approximately two weeks before that because of the school closure.
In the gym, bleachers, basketball goals, and the divider curtain are removed. The fire suppression system should be getting installed this week. Painting and installation of new equipment will happen after fire suppression is installed. If school is not canceled, officials still plan to have graduation in the gym on May 24.
Restroom renovations also continue and the north bathrooms have been fully demoed and some plumbing work has begun. The new installation of the north bathrooms is set to be complete by May 24. The south bathrooms may not be demoed and renovated until later in the summer.
Also, some demolition has occurred in a few classrooms, preparing them for the work to happen in the classrooms. Additionally, some hallway demo has taken place including: the removal of some lockers, display cases, and removal of ceiling grid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.