SHERWOOD — Sherwood State Bank based here is making some substantial improvements and expansions in area communities.
In Defiance, the bank has a highly visible project at its branch at 400 W. Third St., where indoor and exterior improvements have been underway during the spring and summer.
The exterior work includes the installation of a stone look on the building’s corners as well as some tiles. According to Sherwood State Bank (SSB) President/CEO Mickey Schwarzbek, the company is bringing the building into the 21st century.
“We’re just sprucing it up, making it more modern looking,” he said, noting that before the project the building had more of a 1960s or 1970s look.
He called the project a “total renovation,” as indoors the bank’s bathrooms are being brought up to ADA standards and “we’re changing the lobby to more modern technology.” This will include new cash recyclers allowing faster transactions.
The work has intermittently interrupted the bank’s functions, but Schwarzbek said an open house is planned for the public when the renovation project is complete.
While he hopes the project will be finished in the next month or so, he isn’t sure. The common contemporary problems with supply-chain delays have been an issue during the project, he indicated.
“We hope to be done in the next month, but we’re not sure,” he said.
The project has been on SSB’s radar screen for awhile.
“We’ve been looking at bringing that branch up to standard for the last 2-3 years, but it’s just a matter of finding the right time,” explained Schwarzbek. “It was past time to get it done and brought up to speed.”
The Defiance branch’s renovation follows an upgrade at the main branch in Sherwood some time ago. And now SSB is undertaking the construction of a branch in Archbold on Stryker Street where an old building is being removed to make room for a new one.
“We looked at trying to renovate buildings,” Schwarzbek explained, but there were “too many challenges” and it wasn’t large enough.
He indicated that SSB has a desire to continue developing in the future, but being a community bank “we can’t do a branch every year, so we space them out.”
