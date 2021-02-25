• Henry County
Remote learning day:
Napoleon Area City Schools superintendent Erik Belcher has announced the remote learning day that was cancelled last Friday, will now be held Friday after the Henry County Health Department received its allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A staff vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday will run the same as previously planned. However, due to the uncertainty of the vaccination process for staff, the remote education day will look a little different than what the school is accustomed to.
More information on what the student remote education day will entail will be shared through building/classroom communications. Students will return to school Monday, per the district calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.