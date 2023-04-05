Late reminders for an annual parks cleanup and an effort to control feral cats were highlights of Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
And council was informed of efforts by Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) to assist lower income residents with financial information and education (see related story this page).
City Administrator Ryan Mack reminded that the city's annual Clean Up Your Parks Day is scheduled Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Some 400 T-shirts will be handed out to volunteers, according to Mack, while lunch will be served to participants at 11:30 a.m. at Diehl Park.
Volunteers can show up with tools at any of the following locations: Bronson, Diehl, Kingsbury, Riverside, Holgate Avenue, Pontiac and Eastside parks as well as the fortgrounds, the city reservoir or Riverside Cemetery.
Keeping with parks-related matters, council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings, for concrete work at Kingsbury Park. The cost is $111,932.
According to Mack, Fenson will install new sidewalks in the park as well as pads for the shelterhouse, trash receptacles and grills.
This is part of an ongoing upgrade this year at Kingsbury Park.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In another matter, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste offered positive comments about a pamphlet advertising for the city's trap, neuter, release program scheduled on April 17. This mobile spay/neuter clinic for feral cats is being organized by the Fort Defiance Humane Society and will be carried out with the help of volunteers.
The Columbus-area company Rascal Unit will provide the neutering services on April 17 at the former the Office Max location on Stadium Drive, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 16, volunteers can pick up cat traps at the same location. Some 90 traps will be provided by the humane society, and must be returned after the event.
The cats will be kept for a day following their surgeries, then released back into the environment from where they came.
Persons interested in volunteering can contact the humane society at 419-658-2298.
McCann said the agency's director, Lisa Weaner, "has been pleased at the number of volunteers," but added that you can "never have too many."
On another timely topic, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said he fielded phone calls from residents who informed him they could not hear the tornado warning sirens Friday night. The sirens sounded just before midnight when Defiance County briefly was under a tornado warning.
McCann told Waxler to obtain addresses of those who had difficulty hearing the sirens and send them to Mack or Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
Mack also encouraged residents to rely on more than one source for alerts during storms.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance assigning the city administrator the responsibility of signing documents and requests for information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farm Services Agency. This is required for 140 acres of city-owned land that is being farmed.
• council passed an ordinance authorizing the city law director to sign an opioid settlement agreement with several firms as part of a wider state settlement holding the companies liable. Finance Director Kim Sprague told council that an opioid settlement fund has been set up in the 2023 budget. Although a dollar amount is not mentioned in the ordinance approved Tuesday, the budget projects a fund balance of $11,278 at the end of 2023. The money can only be used for matters concerning opioid abuse.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt passed along a question about a comprehensive street/sewer project in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood. Corbitt said he was asked if it were put on hold, but Mack said the project is still on schedule.
• heard Mack announce that a spring cleanup for residents will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on April 22 with Werlor dumpsters at Bronson, Eastside, Kingsbury, Diehl and Lattys Grove parks.
• council met in executive session to discuss employment of a public official.
• learned from Mack that spring hydrant flushing will occur from May 14-May 23.
