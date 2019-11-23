WAUSEON — Three religious statues were vandalized this week behind St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
In a shrine behind the church, three plaster statues, between four and five feet tall, were defaced, according to the Wauseon Police Department.
According to church secretary Kasey Sekula, a parishioner regularly checks the small chapels and found the damage on Monday. The vandalism likely occurred over the weekend.
The secretary reported that the statue of St. Jude was decapitated. In addition, the statues of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe, had significant damage to their faces.
Sekula noted that the statues are housed in small unlocked chapels.
Police have no damage estimate on the statues and noted that the incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.