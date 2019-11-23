WAUSEON — Three religious statues were vandalized this week behind St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

In a shrine behind the church, three plaster statues, between four and five feet tall, were defaced, according to the Wauseon Police Department.

According to church secretary Kasey Sekula, a parishioner regularly checks the small chapels and found the damage on Monday. The vandalism likely occurred over the weekend.

The secretary reported that the statue of St. Jude was decapitated. In addition, the statues of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe, had significant damage to their faces.

Sekula noted that the statues are housed in small unlocked chapels.

Police have no damage estimate on the statues and noted that the incident remains under investigation.

Tags

Load comments