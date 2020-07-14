• Defiance County

Dinner slated:

The 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County survivor/caregiver event will be held July 23 at 6 p.m. This drive through dinner is sponsored by Glenn Park and will combine the Defiance and Hicksville dinners.

RSVP to Karol by Friday by email at karol@realtyfive.com or by calling 419-784-4519.

