• Defiance County
Dinner slated:
The 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County survivor/caregiver event will be held July 23 at 6 p.m. This drive through dinner is sponsored by Glenn Park and will combine the Defiance and Hicksville dinners.
RSVP to Karol by Friday by email at karol@realtyfive.com or by calling 419-784-4519.
