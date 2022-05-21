The experiences of three honorary survivors will be shared at the 2022 Relay for Life of Defiance County on June 3 at Triangle Park in Defiance.
Julia Vore is the honorary youth survivor, and Mark Denning and Kristi Parson are the honorary adult survivors. All three were diagnosed in 2021.
While each of them has a unique story, each of the survivors touches on the important message that every person must be an advocate in matters of health, whether it be getting screenings or pursuing a diagnosis.
More information on the Relay event is available by contacting alli.schmitz@cancer.org. More information on survivor events is available by calling Adreana at 419-980-5932 or Harriet at 419-786-8002.
The stories of each are below:
Julia Vore
Julia Vore was just 18 years old in 2021 when she began not feeling well, but the symptoms did not point to any one source. She began to lose weight quickly. She was experiencing night sweats and low blood sugar. She tried to explain these away as a successful diet plan, or side effects from a birth control implant.
One day she almost passed out. She did go to the hospital and had blood work done. But the results did not show anything concerning. She was sent home.
Thanksgiving Day changed everything. Vore woke up with both sides of her neck swollen. She was transferred to a Toledo Hospital where biopsies were done. She was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.
There were lumps on each side of her neck, one 6 cm and the other 4 cm, and a 10 cm growth in her chest. There was also a spot lower in the abdomen, which made the cancer status stage 3.
Vore had to be sedated when transferred to Toledo. She had an elevated heart rate of 130, and the care team was having trouble getting it lowered.
“It was from the anxiety of not knowing (what was wrong),” she added.
Once she had the diagnosis and cancer treatment plan, she had a tough choice. At just 18, there were childbearing years ahead of her. There was no guarantee though that she would be able to have children after having the chemotherapy. She decided to do IVF (in vitro fertilization) to preserve her eggs for the future. She started a GoFundMe account to raise the initial $5,000 needed for the IVF and raised $5,005.
Vore describes it as stressful time. The costs grew to $8,000. She had to have a cyst removed. She did not respond as expected to the hormones given for the egg harvest and had to be given five times the original amount. She had to self-administer the hormone shots, two in the morning and three at night. She is very thankful for her best friend, Kallie Derrow, for helping her with those shots.
She acknowledged that the additional hormones she took could increase the chances of her having a future cancer diagnosis.
“There is also a risk with chemotherapy for a second cancer. It is worth the risk,” she commented.
Her treatment plan calls for seven rounds of chemotherapy, administered every other week. ABVD is the chemotherapy combination including doxorubicin, bleomycin, vinblastine and dacarbazine. It is a treatment specifically for Hodgkin lymphoma.
She described the regimen as manageable. She has had her chemotherapy at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and described the oncology nurses as “amazing.”
And she has had good results. There was noticeable change in the swelling around her neck right away. A recent PET (positron emission tomography) scan was “almost all clear.”
She would like to encourage young people to know their bodies and be aware of changes. The next step is to advocate for their health concerns. Good health can be taken for granted in a young person.
“If you think something is wrong, say something. It can be hard to get a diagnosis,” she said.
The future is looking bright for Vore. She graduated from Defiance High School in 2020, a year early. She plans to study biology/science during the 2023 spring semester at Northwest State Community College. In the meantime, she hopes to be going back to work.
She has begun making rings — wire wrapped crystals — for something to do. They are available for sale at the White Horse Tattoo Boutique, a business owned by her sister and located above Cabin Fever.
Mark Denning
The year 2021 had more health challenges than Mark Denning anticipated. In March, he had COVID-19 with relatively mild symptoms. What bothered him the most was the loss of taste and smell. This affected his appetite, and he lost 18 pounds.
When he went in for a check-up, his family doctor suggested that he have a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test which is used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. He was not having any symptoms, but had just turned 54 years old and his previous test was at 50 years old. Also, his brother had been diagnosed with prostate cancer two years prior.
The reading was high, and he was referred to the urologist in Fort Wayne. That consultation was in April. He needed to have another PSA test and those results would determine the next steps. The level was still elevated, which led to a biopsy. Denning recalls that it took nearly a month to get the biopsy scheduled.
The result of that biopsy in May was the diagnosis of prostate cancer. The doctor went over options for treatment with the recommended treatment being a prostatectomy, or removal of the prostate, because of Denning’s age. Denning agreed and chose Cleveland Clinic for the procedure. The appointment was made within two weeks because of the high PSA level.
“It is pretty scary to hear ‘cancer,’” Denning admitted.
The surgery was done June 7. What was to be a robotic procedure taking four hours ended up taking 6.5 hours. Overall, the surgery went well. His official diagnosis was stage 3 prostate cancer, an aggressive form of cancer that would need radiation. It was rated nine out of 10 on the Gleason scale, an indicator of high-grade cancer.
Denning chose to have the 37 radiation treatments in September and October at Parkview Cancer Institute in Fort Wayne where a radiation oncologist saw him. He has follow-ups with the urologist at Cleveland Clinic every six months. He is prescribed 1,000 mg Zytiga (abiraterone) hormone therapy daily in conjunction with prednisone for two years to suppress any microscopic cancer cells by suppressing testosterone levels. He also receives a shot of Eligard (leuprolide) hormone therapy every three months. Blood work is done regularly.
Denning lost 12 pounds after the cancer surgery and radiation. With the COVID-19 loss of 18 pounds, he lost a total of 30 pounds. He is now undergoing physical therapy because of muscle and joint pain, a possible side effect of the Zytiga.
Denning worked through the radiation, though his energy was sometimes low. He would just take naps after work if needed. He said the doctor suggested to him one day, “your wife is right, you need to rest.” Mark and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 23 years and have two daughters. Lisa’s experience as a nurse has been helpful the last few months.
COVID-19 and cancer are not the first health challenges Denning has faced in his law enforcement career. He joined the Payne Police Department in 1986, also working with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office reserves. In 1994, he thought that career might be ending when he suddenly began losing his eyesight. A sinus infection was considered as the cause. A more serious thought was multiple sclerosis.
At Indiana Methodist Hospital, it was determined that the optic nerve was swollen — one of the top three symptoms of multiple sclerosis. He was one of the youngest patients treated there, and he was given a 50% chance of regaining his sight. He did regain his sight and has had no symptoms since then.
In 1996 he began with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. He retired as sergeant from the county department in 2018, when he took the position of Hicksville police chief.
“I really enjoy it. I set out to make it 10 years, maybe more,” Denning said.
He has been surprised and moved by how the community has pulled together for him and his family. It has been friends, family, high school friends from Payne reaching out to him, along with people and groups that he does not know. He said it has all been a blessing and it all helps to keep a positive attitude.
“This is a great community to work for and in. There has been great support (since the cancer),” he noted.
A family friend started a fundraiser to sell T-shirts that had the slogan, “Mark’s fight is our fight.”
“I was not really for it,” Denning added, though he and his family were thankful for the support for travel expenses and hospital bills. “It was humbling.”
Another special fundraiser was through the Hicksville Schools. The students raised money to fight cancer and split the amount between Denning and teacher Kathy Laney.
Right now, everything is looking good. The doctors are happy with the prognosis. The current hormone treatments will conclude at the end of May 2023, and he will be monitored for any changes.
Denning urges all men to get a PSA test, particularly if there is a family history of prostate cancer. Screenings help with early detection which leads to better outcomes.
Kristi Parsons
It was in the fall of 2020 that Kristi Parsons began having a challenging time performing the routine tasks as a certified master groomer at Kristi’s Kanine Cuts. Her back was hurting, making it difficult to bend over and lift the dogs. In just a month and a hal, she could not put the dogs down either.
Her doctor did blood work which did not give any answers. She had her ribs “maneuvered” and had physical therapy. It did not help; her back was locking up. A CT scan showed fractures in the vertebrae which lead her to see Dr. David Beeks, an orthopedic surgeon. In the spring of 2021, Beeks performed kyphoplasty, a surgery usually used to treat compression fractures in spinal vertebrae typically weakened by osteoporosis. However, he told Parsons that the spine looked “too old.”
A bone biopsy was done, and Parsons received the dreaded phone call. It was cancer and further testing was needed. She was first sent to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but due to insurance issues she ended up going to Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus for testing. The diagnosis was multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that weaken the bones, and the cancer had settled in her spine.
“I knew I couldn’t do anything. I thought maybe I blew a disc,” Parsons recalled.
The doctors told Parsons that a diagnosis 10 years ago would have been a death sentence, but now patients can live comfortably. Longevity depends on treatment and finding the right doctor.
While Parsons was surprised at her own diagnosis, she noted that cancer has affected at least three generations of her family. She lost her father to melanoma, a sister to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and a nephew to trilateral blastoma. Paternal aunts had breast cancer.
Her advice to others is “be your own advocate.” She listens and follows the rules. She is diligent with medications and attending every appointment. She fights for what she needs. She knows she is one of many people who are suffering. She tries to stay positive and hopeful, and get the job done.
“We don’t know what to do, we pray they (medical team) know what to do,” she said.
Parsons feels that she has done really well and is blessed that her body accepts the treatments ordered.
Of course, she also feels very blessed to have her fiancé, Jerry Tonjes, keeping everything under control with the help of a three-ring binder, appropriately named “Kristi’s Health Binder.” She said he is particularly good at the coordination of her treatments and appointments. He follows people’s trails, sometimes talking with as many as five doctors in a day to make sure everything works together.
Jerry is part of what she describes as the “bulldog support system” that also includes her sisters Karol and Kim. She is incredibly grateful for the thoughts and prayers of so many since her cancer diagnosis.
“I feel it, it gives me strength. It all means the world to me,” she continued.
Following her diagnosis, she had radiation treatments in Toledo and chemotherapy at Mercy Hospital in Defiance. She has blood work done in Defiance, which is sent to the Columbus doctors. They decide the appropriate “recipe” for treatment and send the recipe to Mercy. Parsons also had a stem cell transplant in October, a standard treatment for multiple myeloma.
She will be having a second surgery June 2 at OSU to have a rod inserted to help straighten her back and improve quality of life. She is slouching because of the crumbling spine, which puts pressure on her chest. This is making it difficult for her to eat. She lost three inches in height.
Parsons has made the difficult decision to close her business at the end of June, after 28 years in the grooming industry. She plans to enjoy life with her fiancé and move to Michigan.
