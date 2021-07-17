Music and family fun while gathering for a good cause are the ingredients for a perfect summer evening. Relay for Life of Defiance County presented by Johns Manville brings that kind of fun to Triangle Park Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. With a nautical cruise theme for the 2021 event, volunteers are working to “Send Cancer Sailing”. Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society.
According to co-chairs Eva Canales and Laurie Neilson, the event will look a bit different this year. While there will not be the traditional walking laps, the important recognition of survivors and caregivers will still take place in opening ceremonies. There will be an introduction of the 2021 honorary survivors: Hailey Bok, youth, and Madison Gentit and Ron Coles, adult. Grant Insurance will host an on-site reception.
The event leadership team understands the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on every aspect of life. A special recognition will be held during the opening ceremonies for some of our “Community Heroes” in appreciation for their service. They will include representatives of healthcare, emergency services, and school personnel.
The ceremonies will be preceded by the National Anthem with the Defiance VFW Post 3360 Color Guard taking part.
Some activities will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Team Fairview is hosting the Chair-ity for Life event. It will feature a silent auction of unique pieces such as chairs, stools or benches decorated for indoor or outdoor use. There will also be a basket raffle featuring a variety of themed baskets.
The food and vendor areas also open at 5:30 p.m. Teams will offer selections ranging from sandwiches and pizza to strawberry shortcake and a bake sale.
And there is still time to get those arms in condition for the corn hole tournament. Cost is $20 per team with all proceeds going to Relay for Life. Check-in on the day of Relay will begin at 5:45 p.m. with games from 6:30-9 p.m. Space is limited, pre-registration is required by Aug. 1. More information is available from CB Florence at 419-438-7994 or Paul Ramirez at 419-438-4272.
The kids area will open at 6 p.m. with games and inflatables made possible by Schaffer Funeral Home. All ages can enjoy an interactive photo booth.
Of course, there will be music on this Hope Cruise. DJ music will be interspersed with live music by Miguel Gomez at 6:30 p.m. and Mud Creek, a 2-man band from Fort Wayne, at 8 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be board games at the survivor tent. Team campsites will be judged at that time for best decorated area and best cancer message/mission.
Boat races are planned at 9 p.m. This is a twist on the Relay favorite Road to Recovery races. Participants will race to the finish line while “wearing” their cardboard boats and providing safe travel for a “passenger”. A dance party will follow at 9:30 p.m.
The luminaria ceremony will be held at dusk to remember those taken, honor those still in the fight, and celebrate those survivors who are on the other side of treatments. Luminarias are still available for purchase at $10 each from www.relayforlife.org/defiance, by contacting a Relay volunteer, or at the Relay for Life event.
Zumba will be held from 10:15 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Closing ceremonies will begin at 11:30 p.m.
More information about Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society is available by contacting Karla Batt, senior development manager, at karla.batt@cancer.org.
