Relay for Life of Defiance County is sailing into the 2021 fundraising season with a cruise/nautical theme. Plans are being made for a March kick-off, and relay to be held Aug. 6.
An open house will be held March 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Defiance Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave. Masks are requested, and social distancing will be observed in the informative walk-through. A drive-through option will be available if requested.
This will be a time to learn about starting a new team, bringing back a former team, available volunteer opportunities, and survivor participation. There also will be information on community partnership (sponsorship) opportunities.
The event leadership team guided by event chairman Eva Canales and co-chairman Laurie Neilson continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation as plans go forward locally. While the actual relay event is scheduled for Aug. 6, the status of the pandemic will determine final plans for all 2021 events.
Information is available by contacting Canales at 419-980-0023 or community development manager Karla Batt at karla.batt@cancer.org.
Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society (ACS), which is the largest nongovernmental supporter of cancer research in the United States. With a substantial decline in funding due to the pandemic, funding for multi-year research grants and patient service programs is in jeopardy. ACS has restructured staffing, eliminating some 1,000 positions, and instituted pay reductions of up to 25% for executives.
