• Defiance County

Relay events:

Relay for Life of Defiance County has announced two special events for survivors and caregivers. Glenn Park is hosting a drive-through dinner July 29 at 6 p.m.

Survivors and their caregivers will also be recognized Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at Triangle Park during Relay for Life opening ceremonies and with a reception hosted by Grant Insurance. Any county survivors who did not receive an invitation may call Karol at 419-784-4519 or Harriet at 419-786-8002.

