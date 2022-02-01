A global pandemic has turned life upside down for two years with variants of COVID-19 still causing concern and rising case numbers. But during this time there has been another fight that has continued. The American Cancer Society (ACS) remains on the frontlines of attacking cancer from every angle through cancer research, education, advocacy and patient and family services.
And Relay for Life continues as the signature fundraiser for ACS. In Defiance County, volunteers are gearing up to host a kick-off open house Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Avenue.
Co-chairs Eva Canales and Laurie Neilson are once again leading the event leadership committee that is tasked with planning events. Providing a safe experience during the continuing pandemic remains a priority.
Canales explains that the kick-off will be held open house style to provide an opportunity for those attending to talk with each committee member in an area that offers space for social distancing. Masks are welcome. Snacks and drinks will be available as guests leave. There will be music and door prizes, and the 2022 theme will be announced. Those attending will also have an opportunity to meet new ACS staff partner Alli Schmitz as well as learning about volunteer opportunities, forming teams, and community partner opportunities.
As the name implies, the kick-off begins the local 2022 Relay season. Other activities on the calendar are monthly online auctions, survivor and caregiver events, various team fundraisers, and of course the actual Relay for Life event set for June 3.
The ACS Relay for Life has been described as the world’s largest and most impactful fund raising event to end cancer, uniting communities across the globe “to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all.”
