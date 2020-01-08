• Henry County
Season kickoff:
The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Henry County kicked off its 2020 season on Monday. An open house was held at the Napoleon Moose Lodge. This year's theme is "Give Cancer the Boot." The relay is slated for June 19-20.
Those wishing to sign up are asked to go to RelayForLife/org/henrycounty or contact Sue Gerken, co-chairman, at 419-966-8154 or by email at suegerken@bright.net.
