WAUSEON — Fulton County will hold its Relay for Life this weekend at Homecoming Park in Wauseon.
Relay for Life Fulton County is a celebration full of food, fun, music and activities while raising funds to improve the quality of life for cancer patients today and the outlook for those diagnosed in the future.
Food trucks will arrive at the park and be ready to serve by 3 p.m. on Saturday, with opening ceremonies beginning at 4 p.m.
The opening ceremonies will include a survivor/caregiver lap and survivor photos.
All afternoon into the evening, activities are planned that include: animals to ride, inflatables, kid’s games, a photo booth, bingo, a luminaria service and a dance party.
The Relay for life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event. It offers everyone in the community the opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer.
