• Henry County

Relay event:

A Relay for Life quarter frenzy fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Napoleon American Legion on Glenwood Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the auction at 6 p.m. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Items for the auction have been donated by various businesses and individuals. For more information, call 419-256-6600.

