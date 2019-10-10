• Henry County
Relay event:
A Relay for Life quarter frenzy fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Napoleon American Legion on Glenwood Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the auction at 6 p.m. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Items for the auction have been donated by various businesses and individuals. For more information, call 419-256-6600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.