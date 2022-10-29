HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools Superintendent Kelly Meyers plans to retire in August 2023 after 34 years in the Ohio education system, and relationships have played a prominent role in her career.
A Gibsonburg native, Meyers said that growing up in a household where she was the only girl was good preparation for life.
“My mom stayed at home with me and my four older brothers,” said Meyers. “I was the first college graduate in the family. .... My dad was a construction superintendent, and there are a lot of things that he would say that transfer into the education world. I carry those things with me all the time. My mom...was well read and loved to write ... I got a blend of both my parents. They were probably my greatest teachers. ... My mother always said, ‘Kelly, the biggest disappointment in your life is going to be that people fall short of your expectations.’ I think that’s been the biggest hurdle for me because I have always held educators on a pedestal.”
Structured play was something that Meyers remembers from her childhood. Often setting up dolls and stuffed animals in a school or office setting made an impact on later life, she said.
“I always say ... what types of things you play as a child are going to manifest themselves in your life,” she said. “The two things that I always played were ‘office’ and ‘school’. ... I’d ... set up elaborate school classrooms with stuffed animals and dolls or I would wipe all of that out and get every piece of notepad or markers, anything I could scam from my mom’s desk and I would set up elaborate offices. I am playing school and office every day, to this day. ... For me that started very young with what I played and was drawn to.”
One teacher stands out as a great role model for Meyers.
“My favorite teacher in high school was Tom Brown ... he was the government and the psychology teacher, just an amazing teacher, and he was old school — lecture, notes and tests,” she explained. “I don’t really like history but he could make it so realistic and it would come alive. ... he was like a storyteller ... . It really was about how he could get information across — it wasn’t that I loved the content, I didn’t. ... He was a huge role model.”
After graduation Meyers went to college for business administration. Admitting that she wasn’t really clear on what she wanted to do, she quickly changed that major after a conversation with a friend.
“When I started out in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she admitted. “I selected business administration. One of my good friends was in education and she and I were talking. She was talking about her program and I said, ‘You know, I think I would really like to teach kids how to write and how to speak correctly, and overcome that fear of speaking in front of people.’ So I changed my major to education. It set me back a couple semesters, but I went to school in the summer, and it’s been my passion ever since.”
After hitting her stride in her new major, she finished college and became a teacher. She served for seven years.
“I started out at Van Buren and I taught junior high language arts, a sophomore English class and a senior business English class,” said Meyers. “So I was in three different locations in the building in my first year — three different classrooms. I had 135 students a day ... . Then when I went to Gibsonburg, I had a junior English class and an English lit. class. That’s when I got into teaching Shakespeare for period literature.”
After teaching for seven years, Meyers had a daughter and decided to stay at home with her. She intended that to be for four years, but a mentor had some work ideas for her.
“During that time one of my mentors still communicating with me asked if I would teach some professional development classes for him. He said I could teach the classes as an adjunct professor, and because they were through BG I could get some of my coursework. ... He said, ‘You know, I think you should think about administration. I don’t think you see that part of yourself, but I do.’”
She followed his advice and when she finished her master’s degree, Meyers intended to continue teaching university classes before deciding on future plans. The mentor asked her to consider other plans.
In 1996 she moved to Defiance to work at the junior high. Defiance had just passed a levy, but had gotten rid of the assistant principal position at the junior high and rehire was contingent upon passage of the levy.
“School had already started and there were no candidates. ... Superintendent Bill Krouse had gotten my name from the mentor who told me to go into administration. ... Bill called me ... he said, ‘Bruce Smith gave me your name and said that you might be the perfect person for this job.’ ... I started as the assistant principal/athletic director on Friday, the 13th of September. ... Charlie Beard was the principal at that time and was one of my best mentors at that time. ... Three years later when Charlie went to Napoleon, they slid me across the hall to be the principal. I thought about leaving during my first year when they set the building on fire. That was the most traumatic event in my career ... . I served there for 14 years.”
The comment refers to a May 1999 arson fire that caused considerable damage to the former high school building on Arabella Street. Meyers says much has changed in education. She pointed out one of the greatest challenges for students today.
“We expect kids now, even more so than when I was in school, to kind of have it all mapped out — where do you want to go to school? What do you want to major in? What do you want to be? We’ve got them taking college classes in high school and almost being able to skip their senior year, get into college sooner, get out of college sooner so they’re younger and can get in the workforce. It might be great economically because you’re saving money and some of those college courses are being taken care of sooner ... but in terms of life experience I don’t know that everything should be rushed.”
Three major aspects of modern education concern Meyers as she looks at how it has changed through her lifetime.
“Technology is ... a blessing and a curse and especially when it comes to social media. ... The other aspect that is very different is that of safety. I never would have imagined being in a school with metal detectors or cameras or all of this stuff related to safety that we have to worry about every day. ... Finally, in this whole accountability era of education it’s just an increased level of burden and stress that it’s all about the test results and not as much about what I got into education for which was the relationship.
“I would say in education we’d better focus on relationships, relationships, relationships. ... if the student doesn’t feel accepted, confident, safe, all those things, then real, lasting learning isn’t going to take place. You never know if that simple encounter is going to be life-altering, either for you or the other person. You should never take those moments for granted. That’s the key of life.
When asked if she would change anything about her career path or her decisions, Meyers was quick to comment: “No, not a chance. ... I believe that our paths are our paths and it works out in the way it’s supposed to.”
“Education never stops,” Meyers said. “I want my legacy to be lifelong learning. That’s the reason I got into this in the first place — and for the relationships that you make along the way. Most of our kids forget a lot of the content, but they will never forget how they felt in that classroom, in that moment, in that activity.”
