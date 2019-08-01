ST. HENRY — Cooper Farms has opened early bird registration for its 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K, benefiting State of the Heart Hospice. The race will take place Nov. 2.
“We are thrilled to host our 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K,” said Susie Fortkamp, assistant race coordinator. “Each year we take great pride presenting a check to State of the Heart, and over the years hosting this run, we have donated over $25,000 and hope to raise that total even more this year.”
Early bird registration with long sleeve T-shirt on or before Sept. 1, will be just $30 for anyone 15 and over. Early bird registration without shirt will be $15.
Early bird registration with shirt for entrants 14 and younger will be $15. Early bird entries for ages 14 and under with no shirt are free.
Prices increase after Sept. 1.
The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms Processing in St. Henry with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course. Chip timing will be provided by Speedy Feet.
Water and refreshments, including a turkey meal, will be provided to all participants after the race. There will be door prizes announced throughout the event. For more information, go towww.cooperfarms.com.
