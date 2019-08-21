• Paulding County
Registration open:
Registration is open for the Fa La La La 5K/Fun Run/Walk to benefit the Merry and Bright Christmas Celebration. The Fa La La La 5K will be held from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 31. The run will go from the county parking lot at Perry and Main streets in Paulding, past the fairgrounds and to the reservoir and back. Registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. There will be cash prizes for first-place runners in three categories, and for the most festive outfit.
For more information or to register, contact Mikayla Pieper with the Paulding Chamber of Commerce at 419-399-5215 or pauldingchamber@gmail.com.
