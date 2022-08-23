Wild turkey

Wild turkey habitat management is the focus of an upcoming meeting in Athens. To attend call the Ohio Woodlands Stewards Program at 614-688-3421.

 Photo courtesy of ODNR

ATHENS — Private landowners can learn more about creating quality habitat for wild turkeys at an upcoming workshop hosted by The Ohio State University on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Tags

Load comments