ATHENS — Private landowners can learn more about creating quality habitat for wild turkeys at an upcoming workshop hosted by The Ohio State University on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
From 5-8 p.m. at the Athens Community Center, 701 East State St., Athens, 45701, the Ohio Woodlands Stewards Program (OWSP) will host this workshop. The OSWP is part of the Ohio State University Extension and will provide an opportunity for landowners to learn how to support and improve turkey populations on their property through habitat management. Attendees will spend time outdoors evaluating examples of quality turkey habitat, have a dinner and disciss with wildlife professionals about habitat management.
Participants are asked to register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 at go.osu.edu/turkey4landowners. The cost for the workshop is $15, which includes dinner.
Wild turkeys can be found in all 88 Ohio counties. Turkeys rely on a variety of habitat components including woodlands, brush and open areas. They feed on forbs, grasses, insects, nuts and seeds. The presence of turkeys on a landscape is welcomed by hunters, birders and other outdoor enthusiasts. They are a vital part of Ohio forest ecosystems.
Questions on the wild turkey habitat workshop can be directed to the Ohio Woodlands Stewards Program, (614) 688-3421 or ohiowoods@osu.edu. The event is made possible with funding from the Division of Wildlife and the Terrestrial Wildlife Ecology Lab of The Ohio State University’s School of Environment and Natural Resources. Additional partners include the Division of Forestry, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
