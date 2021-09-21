• Defiance County
Cemetery Walk:
Join Defiance Public Library System Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. for a walking tour of Riverside Cemetery, with stops along the way to hear past residents of Defiance tell their tales. The tour will begin at Riverside Chapel and is approximately one hour long on paved walking paths, with refreshments provided at the Chapel.
For those who can’t make the tour, historical information shared during the walk will be made available digitally on the library system’s website (defiancelibrary.org) and social media pages (@dplslibraries on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).
Registration is required. Register at defiancelibrary.org/walk or by calling 419-782-1456 ext. 1300.
