BRYAN — A group of governing officials from four counties in the tri-state area met here Tuesday morning and agreed to form a regional group to monitor the Michindoh Aquifer.
The meeting was held among county commissioners from Defiance County, Williams County, Indiana’s Steuben County and Michigan’s Hillsdale County at the Williams County East Annex.
The agreement was a result of concern about the Michindoh Aquifer, an underground source that provides well water for many properties in those counties, as well as others in Fulton County, DeKalb County, Ind., and, perhaps elsewhere. (Additional counties may join the group in the future.)
The new group will be known as the Ohio-Michigan-Indiana (OMI) Council of Governments.
“I am excited that Defiance County has the opportunity to be a partner in OMI,” said Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, who signed the agreement. “Water is a precious resource in any community, and the creation of a board to map, study and monitor the tri-state aquifer is overdue. This entity, along with much appreciated state funding, will give us the opportunity to ensure future generations have access to this clean source of water. I think this is a really good thing for the long-term future of all our communities. It’s something that needed to happen for a long time.”
The council’s first goal, according to Mack, is to work with hydrologists to create an accurate map of the aquifer. Some $500,000 in funding was provided through Ohio’s new two-year budget approved earlier this month by the Ohio General Assembly.
According to Mack, the group will hold an upcoming meeting to select officers for the new organization.
Concerns about the aquifer’s future surfaced when Pioneer businessman Ed Kidston floated a plan to tap into it and sell water to several Toledo suburban communities. Some questioned whether this would place too much pressure on the aquifer.
As for that issue, Mack noted that the new organization will not be regulators of the aquifer, but may be able to provide better information about its capacity in the future.
“This entity has no regulatory function whatsoever,” Mack said. “We’re not regulators.”
He noted that Kidston’s proposal “is what got a lot of people talking about it (the aquifer), but the truth is ... we should have been watching this aquifer for awhile.”
In the future, he added, officials will be able to give businesses a more “accurate picture of their abilities.” And compiling data on the aquifer should help with economic development planning and assist citizens who wish to build homes,” according to Mack.
“There are all kinds of aspects to it,” he said.
