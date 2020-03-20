Regional science fair
Photo courtesy of Pettisville HS

Three Pettisville High School students participated in regional science fair held recently at Northwest State Community College, Archbold. They are Baden Skates, Kelly Wyse (center) and Madison Beck. Receiving superior ratings were Skates and Wyse, while Beck receiving an excellent rating. Skates was selected for high school super judging and placed fifth. He won the NOAA Award and Thomas Edison Governor’s Award for Environmental Science, as well as placing second in the Favorito Pioneer Environmental Science Award. Beck earned the U.S. Aid Award and James Kieffer Best Presentation Award.

Load comments