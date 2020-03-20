Three Pettisville High School students participated in regional science fair held recently at Northwest State Community College, Archbold. They are Baden Skates, Kelly Wyse (center) and Madison Beck. Receiving superior ratings were Skates and Wyse, while Beck receiving an excellent rating. Skates was selected for high school super judging and placed fifth. He won the NOAA Award and Thomas Edison Governor’s Award for Environmental Science, as well as placing second in the Favorito Pioneer Environmental Science Award. Beck earned the U.S. Aid Award and James Kieffer Best Presentation Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.