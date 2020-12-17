STRYKER — A three-day audit here of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) came back with “100% compliance.”
That news was relayed by CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan to the jail’s governing board during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.
The board also discussed the possibility of using the Ohio National Guard as a staffing option if the need arises (see related story).
Sullivan reported that CCNO received a “highest standard” rating from the American Correctional Association for 100% compliance following an audit on Nov. 4-6.
“We really appreciate staff’s efforts,” said Sullivan. “... the staff that was here worked hard in preparing for that — keeping the place clean, getting and making sure all the documentation’s in place. And they did it ... and we got 100%. So, that’s great. We really appreciate what staff did.”
Keeping with employee matters, Sullivan announced that two Williams County residents were winners of CCNO’s monthly team member awards.
Jeremy Robinson was chosen for October after finding illegal drugs on one inmate. That person was charged with illegally conveying drugs into a detention facility, according to Sullivan.
Meanwhile, Tina Weaver, a classification officer and 25-year employee, was chosen for the award in November.
Sullivan said she was nominated “for her hard work and difficulties of her job due to COVID-19. ... Her job is to make sure the inmates are put in their right beds. We’re thankful to have someone in that position who’s been employed as long as she has at CCNO.”
During his operational update, Sullivan also informed the board that:
• four CCNO units were in coronavirus quarantine as of Wednesday morning. Some 148 inmates were in quarantine, while nine were in isolation. Another 13 bound for an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction prison were waiting to be in placed in quarantine.
• Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, will be providing CCNO’s GED program and a skills program to inmates at no charge through a grant. Additional programs may be added. “We’re very appreciative of them for wanting to do this and come out here,” Sullivan said.
• CCNO is still awaiting word from the village of Archbold on the Oct. 27 inspection of its water tower. A pending proposal would turn the tower over to the village, which supplies water to the jail. CCNO would pay the village up to $100,000 for repairs to the tower.
• CCNO staff held the annual Christmas raffle, but in a different format due to the coronavirus situation. Some $3,110 was raised, and will be donated to the Fulton County Humane Society on behalf of former CCNO employee Katie Crist, an animal lover who died in January.
• two small claims sections have been filed against CCNO, while one was dismissed. A civil suit from an inmate also was filed against CCNO and the board, while an unrelated appeal has been dismissed.
