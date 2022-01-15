Storyteller Reggie Harris returns to the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7 p.m., Jan. 22, in a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Harris will be joined by poet Robyn Boyd. This event is free and open to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Harris, a guitarist, vocalist, and storyteller brings his insightful perspective on issues of life, history, education, and human rights to the stage for a performance of “How Martin Climbed the Mountain.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, but he did not dream alone. This program is an interactive multi-media presentation that honors the artists, poets, educators, inventors, explorers, scientists and other important contributors to the life and culture of America and the world. Using stories and music, Reggie highlights how the contributions of Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman, Benjamin Banneker, Satchel Paige and others helped young Martin become a man who changed the world and added to the fabric of our nation.
Poet Boyd came to the Defiance area as a Jamaican international student at Defiance College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work with minors in psychology and autism studies. She has received several accolades from performing in poetry competitions in Jamaica as well as the U.S.
This presentation by the Defiance Community Cultural Council is held in partnership with Citizens in Action.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. For the safety of audiences, DCCC is requiring our staff to wear masks at our events, and we request our audience members wear masks as well. As COVID guidelines are changing almost weekly, DCCC will update the public on upcoming events through its website, Facebook and upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on DCCC’s website.
