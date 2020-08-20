STRYKER — A reduction in next year’s bed allocations for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) participating counties has prompted jail officials here to seek ways to make up for a related funding shortfall.
Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties are members of the CCNO partnership, and operate the facility east of Stryker. Each has an annual opportunity to reserve its number of beds, and during a committee meeting Wednesday morning, they proposed reducing their total for 2021 by 16.
CCNO’s finance overview committee approved a motion recommending the change to CCNO’s full board, which will meet next Wednesday morning to consider the matter.
During the meeting held Wednesday via Zoom technology, member counties made the following bed allocation requests: Lucas, 200; Defiance, 60; Williams, 55; Fulton, 52; and Henry, 37, for a total of 404. Lucas County is proposing a reduction from 210 beds, while Williams would go from 58 and Fulton would drop from 55.
CCNO capacity is 644, and the jail reserves some 220 beds for federal inmates held by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Participating counties pay a per diem rate on each bed, so officials can easily calculate the projected revenue loss from a bed allocation reduction. Each bed would generate $26,188.75 annually at today’s daily rate ($71.75), thus equating to a revenue drop of $419,020 for the 16-bed reduction in 2021.
CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan told the committee that to keep the 2021 per diem rate the same as now — taking into account other factors such as a 93-cent reduction in the per diem rate for 2020, as well as contracted wage increases — CCNO will have to come up with $1,140,000.
Sullivan proposed several ideas to bring this about.
They include reallocating the $400,000 that was to be added to the capital improvements fund this year, and using year-end carryover funds for that purpose instead. The capital improvements fund already has a $1.5 million balance, according to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus.
Sullivan noted that CCNO’s biggest capital projects, such as roof replacements, have been completed.
Other proposals include tapping into CNCO’s supervision fund, which has a $1.4 million balance, and the inmate trust fund ($600,000 balance); combining three staff positions (for a $210,000 savings); and utilizing savings from the workers compensation fund.
Justus reported that CCNO’s reserve fund totals $1.6 million.
That plan will not require staff reductions, according to Sullivan, and will provide flexibility.
He noted that 624 of CCNO’s beds will be allocated, and thus are considered funded. With capacity at 644 beds, inmate population figures above that amount require more staff.
The 624 number “gives us the ability to increase revenue,” said Sullivan. “If our classification fits and it’s right, we can bring more people in to fill those beds (above the allocated number), and also it prevents us from going into overflow ... . I think it’s a good thing.”
In another matter Wednesday, Sullivan proposed converting each of CCNO’s former non-contact visitation booths to video arraignment booths for inmates. At present, video arraignments are held in the jail’s intake area, which he said isn’t set up for that.
Sullivan told the committee that video arraignments have increased due to the coronavirus situation.
The project cost, including architectural design, is $34,500, according to Sullivan.
The committee approved a motion recommending the project to CCNO’s full board.
Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp suggested using some of the federal CARES Relief Act money passed down to states for the improvement. Rupp noted that his county is having a hard time finding uses for the money due to the restrictions placed upon it. (Unused money must be returned.)
Amidst the same discussion, Sullivan explained that CCNO has had 60,000 fewer transportation miles this year due to the coronavirus. He thus recommended reducing CCNO’s large bus fleet from three to two, saving $180,000 in capital funds this year as one of the buses was due to be replaced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.