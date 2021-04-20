• Putnam County
Blood drive:
The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive from noon-6 p.m. April 27 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 10760 Road H, Ottawa.
You may schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800-733-2767. Red Cross blood donation centers will include temperature checks, and will require face masks and social distancing.
