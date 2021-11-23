A Defiance County election recount Sunday did not change the outcome.
The county’s board of elections confirmed the fate of Ayersville Local Schools’ 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy when it conducted a hand recount of the district’s five precincts.
However, that did not change the outcome that was announced last week when a smattering of outstanding provisional votes were counted. That left the final tally at 490 no and 488 yes.
According to Ohio election law, only one precinct need be tabulated in a recount, but Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman said all votes in the district’s five precincts were counted by hand in a process that took about 90 minutes Sunday. Four separate teams were used in the bi-partisan procedure, she indicated.
“... we wanted to make sure that everyone knew that there were no changes, regardless of which precinct (was used),” she said, noting that no changes have occurred in recounts her office has handled during her time there.
While an automatic recount in one precinct involves no charge to the persons or entities involved, requested recounts that go beyond that basic requirement include a $60 charge for each precinct.
One other election outcome in Defiance County nearly qualified for an automatic recount this fall, but not fell short by one vote.
The race for a second Highland Township trustee seat saw Ken Zachrich defeat Richard Hoshock, 269-265, in a four-candidate race, but the difference needed to be three for an automatic recount.
The percentage requiring a recount is one-half of one percent of the total votes cast in a particular election, but in the trustee’s race where more than 1,000 votes were cast, the computation is only based on the candidates trying for the remaining seat in question.
For example, the 351 votes that Steve Flory received didn’t figure into the calculation because he won the other seat. That left the percentage to be based on the total votes (691) cast for the other three candidates (Zachrich, Hoshock and Stephen Baldwin) in the race.
While county elections officials put to rest the Nov. 2 election results, they begin preparing for the next filing deadline.
Those seeking partisan offices in the May 3 primary or entities wishing to place an issue before voters for that vote must file with the board of elections by 4 p.m. on Feb. 2.
