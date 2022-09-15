CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening to discuss forming a records commission.
The commission will allow its members — according to state guidelines, the mayor, fiscal officer, village solicitor and a member of the public — to examine old records and decide what needs to be kept and which records are of no value to the village.
The commission was approved by council while its citizen member will be Susan Gibbs. It was noted by Tom Armey during the meeting that a records commission is something the village has long needed.
In other business, council:
• discussed the upcoming fall festival which will take place Sept. 23-25 in downtown Continental. The village’s main street will be shut down for some time during this event, and there was some discussion about how early to start shutting it down.
• took action on the removal of concrete from the site where village residents undertaking updates and home improvements can dispose of their concrete. Council agreed to have the concrete removed from the site and to allow residents to continue taking their concrete debris there.
• was updated by Mayor Matt Miller on new lights installed recently in the water plant.
• learned that new grass around the base of the new water tower is said to be taking very well, and that the water tower generator is up and working.
