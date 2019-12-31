Santa holds Destiny and Kiera, daughters of Marissa Scott, during Help Me Grow’s annual Christmas party held Dec. 16. Each child received a developmentally-appropriate toy and families were served a full meal by the health department and HOPE Services staff, totaling a record 228 people served. The event was made possible by the Henry County Health Department, Henry County HOPE Services, United Way of Henry County, Blooming Arrow Photography and Crossroads Church. Help Me Grow, a program that supports babies, moms and their families, offers home-visiting services to families in Henry, Fulton, Defiance and Williams counties. For more information, call the Henry County Health Department at 419-599-5545.
