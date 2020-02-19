Bowling Green State University officials have provided Defiance with recommendations about a future Native American tribute here.
The report includes a proposed timeline to make the tribute a reality, although much remains to be decided, including — most importantly — funding. No funds have been allocated by city council while a private fundraising effort may be considered.
Two public meetings were held last year — the last in mid-November — on the possibility of building a memorial that will honor the tribes and their leaders who lived here in the 18th century. They maintained villages in and around the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers in what was known as “The Glaize” before the Battle of Fallen Timbers in August 1794.
City officials previously had noted at least six Native American tribes that would be recognized, including the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Seneca, Ottawa and Wyandot, while a seventh that did not have a standing village — the Pottawattami — was mentioned as well.
The two public meetings were conducted by two BGSU officials — Jenn Stucker, associate professor and chairman of graphic design, and Jerry Schnepp, assistant professor in the College of Technology — who provided to the city a recent report on their recommendations.
The report did not name the tribes, but referenced seven “specific tribes and 18 leaders who have impacted the region.”
Although not detailing the possible specifics of a possible tribute, the report noted “what we don’t want in a memorial,” including: “representation solely based on Native American leaders,” the “absence of women in representation,” something “stereotypical, tacky/gaudy,” “concern for too modern/abstract,” “inaccessibility,” “static/boring” and a “one-and-done experience.” It also recommended “no war bonnets.”
Stucker and Schnepp provided a proposed timeline for designing and building a tribute.
Although none of the recommended milestones for the tribute are set in stone — pending discussions within the city and decisions about how to fund the memorial — the recommended steps include:
• April 1: defining a budget and fundraising details.
• May 1: forming a selection committee.
• June 1: writing a request for qualifications (seeking consultants for design work).
• Aug. 1: publishing a call for phase 1 artwork.
• Dec. 15: request for qualifications due.
• Jan. 15-Feb. 15, 2021: committee review.
• March 1, 2021: selected artists designing the tribute notified.
• March-April 2021: prototype concept proposal created.
• April 16, 2021: prototype/concept proposals due.
• April 19-30, 2021: committee reviews and selects prototypes.
• May 1-10, 2021: final artist selection decision.
• May 15, 2021: candidates notified and finalist given a contract/memorandum of understanding.
• June 1, 2021-Feb. 28, 2022: selected artist working on tribute.
• Dec. 15, 2021: request for qualifications for phase 2 due.
• Jan. 15-Feb. 15, 2022: committee review.
• March 1, 2022: selected artists for phase 2 notified.
• March 1, 2022: installation of phase 1 begins.
• April 19-30, 2022: committee reviews and selects prototypes for phase 2.
• May 1-10, 2022: phase 2 artist selection.
• May 15, 2022: candidates notified and finalist awarded contract/MOU.
• June 1, 2022: unveiling of phase 1 with community events.
