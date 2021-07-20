Sherwood fire recognition

On Sunday, Sherwood Village Council recognized the Sherwood Fire Department volunteers with a dinner. Special recognition was given to new department members Victoria Bauer and Michelle Corwin. Receiving years of service pins were: Travis Herman (5 years), Marcus Whitman (5 years) and Chief Darrel Rock (30 years). Brett Fitzwater was recognized for having the most fire runs since June 2020 while Kim Bowers was recognized for having the most EMS runs since June 2020. Both received a $20 gift card from Apache Dairy Bar. Village council also presented each of the members with a personalized knife. Those recognized were, front row, from left: Ashley Shaw, Kim Bowers, Robert Valle, Ted Wonderly, Reid Wonderly (Jr Cadet), Autumn Bennett, Victoria Bauer, April Rock and Michelle Corwin. Back row, from left: captain/mayor Jack Stantz, Austin Thomas, chief Darrel Rock and captain Aaron Lashaway.

