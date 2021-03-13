• Defiance County
Recipes and seeds:
Stop by Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, with a pack of seeds or your favorite original recipe to add to the seed and recipe exchange binders. The seed binder will be available through June 30, while the recipe binder will be a permanent fixture until enough recipes are collected to complete a community cookbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.