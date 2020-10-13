• Fulton County
Shannon Shulters presented the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a $700 donation from McNeill Chevrolet’s recent golf tournament. Susan Dorrington, SSA and superintendent Beth Friess accepted the donation, which will be used to assist individuals that they serve to increase self-advocacy skills.
