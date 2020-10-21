Defiance's Karnes Avenue has been rebuilt and is open to traffic.
The recent reopening follows replacement of the street's failing concrete surface with asphalt — between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue — as well as the installation of new curbs, sidewalks and drainage.
The asphalt section between Summit and Cleveland Avenue also will be resurfaced, perhaps by month's end, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow. This project is separate from the Karnes reconstruction, and was added this year by city officials.
"We are very glad the project is nearing completion," said Mayor Mike McCann. "I appreciate the neighborhood cooperating. I'm sure they are very tired of the noise and dust, but really like the new streets and sidewalks. I appreciate Melinda (Sprow) in engineering, City Planner Niki Warncke, and Mike Sprow who acted as our project manager."
Sprow said the project should be completely finished by the end of October. Still remaining are a few pieces of sidewalk construction, sign and pavement marking installation and seeding/restoration.
The project's general contractor is Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC, Northwood, while the contracted cost was $1,177,294.29, with grant funds through the state providing $825,000.
Ward Construction, Leipsic, was hired by the city in a separate contract to pave Karnes between Summit Street and Cleveland Avenue. The cost is $73,512, with city funds only being used.
The Karnes Avenue work is part of a wider eastside improvement effort championed by McCann since not long after he became mayor. This started with a series of public meetings and continued with successful attempts to receive grant funding through the state that made much of the work possible.
Other projects included upgrading Eastside Park, rebuilding Thurman Street, providing new drainage in the neighborhood and installing a rectangular rapid flashing beacon for a pedestrian crossing at Ottawa Avenue and Blaine Street.
Grant funds through the state also covered a large share of that work.
"The city is excited to have the Karnes Avenue reconstruction project nearing completion and ready for use by the residents of the neighborhood," said Sprow. "This project provides upgrades in safe pedestrian access through sections of the neighborhood and specifically to Eastside Park. The city commends Hillabrand & Sons Construction on a job well done. We look forward to continuing improvements in the eastside neighborhood in 2021."
This will include new sidewalks on Cleveland Avenue and a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
