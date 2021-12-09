WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) has awarded 23 grants, totaling $898,541 to farmers and small businesses across the state.
The awards will help farmers and small businesses across Ohio support renewable energy projects.
“Ohio farmers and small businesses can be at the forefront of addressing the climate crisis, but we must first equip them with the tools and resources to implement real solutions,” Brown stated. “This federal funding makes critical investments in improving our state’s agriculture and bolstering small business.”
Funding will help Ohio farmers and rural small businesses to purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.
Brown is the first Ohioan to serve on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 50 years.
The list of local businesses in the Defiance six-county area with amounts received include: Ted Verhoff Builders & Company, Inc., Fort Jennings, $20,000; Wooden Bridge Farms, LLC, Ottawa, $20,000; Allied Moulded Products, Inc., Bryan, $72,780; and M & S Ag Solutions, LLC/Paul Martin & Sons, Napoleon, $6,778.
