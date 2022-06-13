A few days short of summer's start, the local weather will get hot ... really hot, and probably break some records with ease.
Summer actually begins on June 21, but it may feel more like the dog days of August on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when local high temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees.
Forecasts issued Monday by the National Weather Service's (NWS) North Webster, Ind. office — northwest of Fort Wayne — that cover northwest Ohio puts Tuesday's high temperature at 97, Wednesday's at 100 with sunny skies and Thursday's at 96 with a slight chance of rain.
The record high in Defiance for June 14 is 90 degrees set in 2001 while the record high for June 15 is 92 degrees set in 2002, according to the NWS.
"So, obviously that likely is going to be shattered," said NWS meteorologist Hannah Carpenter of the Northwest Webster office on Monday morning.
A ridge of high pressure is the reason for the brief warmup, she indicated.
"Typically you'll see clear skies which will allow the temperatures to heat up more in the afternoon," said Carpenter.
Friday is predicted to be a little less hot at 87 degrees followed by 84 degrees on Saturday.
With the hot temperatures, will come higher heat indices. A heat index takes into account other factors than the temperature such as humidity — similar to a wind chill factor taking into account the impact of a breeze on a cold temperature's feel.
According to the NWS, heat indices could reach as high as 105 on Tuesday and 110 on Wednesday.
The high heat and humidity was not expected on Monday to bring high chances for rain and thunderstorms.
In fact, the NWS forecast for Defiance issued Monday showed no chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon and set the precipitation probably at 20% for the night time. The rain chances were 20% for Thursday afternoon and 30% for Thursday evening when a cold front — not particularly strong, according to Carpenter — is expected to go through and drop the temperatures some.
The forecasted overnight lows for Tuesday and Wednesday were 76 and 79, respectively.
