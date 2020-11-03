• Defiance County
Reading challenge:
Join the Defiance Public Library System’s “Read Grateful” reading challenge, taking place throughout November. Just read and log your books at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org to be eligible to win a $5 gift card from a local coffee or dessert shop.
For more information, contact Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.