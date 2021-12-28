• Defiance County
Reading challenge:
The Defiance Public Library System invites all ages to join in the winter reading challenge, "Read for a Better World" by registering at defiance.library.beanstack.org. The challenge takes place from Jan. 1-31. Reading minutes logged each week will enter participants into weekly gift card drawings. Those logging at least 120 minutes during the month will be entered to win the grand prize.
