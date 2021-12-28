• Defiance County

Reading challenge:

The Defiance Public Library System invites all ages to join in the winter reading challenge, "Read for a Better World" by registering at defiance.library.beanstack.org. The challenge takes place from Jan. 1-31. Reading minutes logged each week will enter participants into weekly gift card drawings. Those logging at least 120 minutes during the month will be entered to win the grand prize.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments