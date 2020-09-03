• Putnam County

Reading challenge:

A back-to-school reading challenge will be held for grades K-12 at the Putnam County District Library.

Go to https://mypcdl.beanstack.org and read and write reviews during September and October and enter monthly drawings to win a prize. Grand prizes: WalMart gift cards of $10, $15, $20 for each age group K-6 and 7-12. This is sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.

