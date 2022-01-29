• Defiance County

Read, rhyme and romp:

At the Northtowne Mall Community Room, from Jan. 31-April 5, on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. For babies and toddlers. For older children, story time for ages 2-6 immediately follows, 6 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. Tuesdays.

