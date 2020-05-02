GlennPark Senior Living Community understands how difficult it has been for everyone facing this unprecedented situation. The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting all, including families, businesses, communities, and our way of life. This time can be especially hard on senior population and their families. Socialization is important to all of us, but especially to seniors. Isolation can lead to anxiety and depression, which then can lead to numerous other health issues. GlennPark would like folks to know we are in this together and here to help.
GlennPark continues to put the health, safety, security and comfort of their residents and employees as top priority, especially during this pandemic. GlennPark has been carefully following the rapidly changing coronavirus situation and have been acting in accordance with the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local Health Departments and Regulatory Agencies.
Dodi Thompson, residence manager of GlennPark Senior Living Community said, “We understand the many hardships seniors face while isolating at home. Our goal is to help them through this period. It can be very lonely and boring to isolate at home at any age but especially for seniors. And then there is the doom and gloom reporting on TV. All of this can be very depressing and nerve-wracking for folks. We would like to help with that, even if it helps just for a moment. We want to give people something to look forward to and let them know that they are not alone.”
GlennPark is offering to help in a variety of ways which include things like dropping off homecooked meals to seniors, providing activities, puzzles and crafts to give people something to do, creating penpal opportunities with current residents at the community and probably one of the most important things they are doing is reaching out to folks just to talk.
“Sometimes we are the only person they get to talk to in a day, two days or even that week,” said Thompson. “One of my favorite parts of my job is talking with people and learning their story. I have learned so much from this amazing group of people.”
GlennPark wants to let people know that if you or someone you know needs help during this time, you can reach out to them at 419-782-3000 to see how they may be of service.
For 10 years, GlennPark Senior Living Community has been able to help seniors in a variety of ways and the same still applies even through this pandemic.
