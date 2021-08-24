The RAW Run 8 motorcycle fundraiser to assist veterans, was held Saturday starting at AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance.
The fundraiser was sponsored by Returning American Warriors (RAW) a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of veterans and private citizens, that aids and assists active duty members, reserve personnel, veterans and their families as their needs require.
Since its inception in 2013, RAW has helped more than 50 veterans locally, and in other states, by meeting their needs either financially, or through one of the many partnerships it has with other veteran organizations. RAW currently hosts a a food pantry at 1911 Baltimore Road in Defiance.
On Saturday, James “Papa Joe” Pollick, a World War II veteran, served as grand marshal of the event. In all, more than 350 motorcycles were featured.
Following the run, an outdoor party was held at AMVETS Post 1991.
