The RAW Run 8 motorcycle fundraiser will be held on Aug. 21, starting at AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, to benefit veterans and their families.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Returning American Warriors (RAW) a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of veterans and private citizens, that aids and assists active duty members, reserve personnel, veterans and their families as their needs require.
Since its inception in 2013, RAW has helped more than 50 veterans locally, and in other states, by meeting their needs either financially, or through one of the many partnerships it has with other veteran organizations. RAW currently hosts a a food pantry at 1911 Baltimore Road in Defiance.
The run will begin with registration from 9-11:30 a.m., at AMVETS Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St., with kickstands up at noon. Riders are encouraged to fly the American flag on their bikes, if it can be done safely.
The event, which costs $15 and includes a T-shirt, has the backing of several local donors.
"Our main objective, our mission, is to help veterans in need," said Todd Sowers, public affairs officer of RAW, and one of 13 founding members of RAW. "We've received a lot of support from the public over the years, and especially this year, and we are really grateful for that."
Said Jamie Legacy, RAW vice president: "This event is our way of saying thank you to veterans. We know that some veterans get a raw deal, and we want them to know that we care about them, and we appreciate everything they've done for us, so we can appreciate everything we have."
The run begins at approximately noon-12:30 p.m., in Defiance, before heading to Paulding County and Vagabond Village (at approximately 12:50 p.m.); the run will wind through Paulding (at approximately 1 p.m.), before arriving at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert (at approximately 1:30 p.m.)
After leaving Van Wert, the run will go through Ottoville (at approximately 3 p.m.), and Kalida (at approximately 3:15 p.m.); before arriving at VFW Post 9142 in Ottawa (at approx 3:30 p.m); from there the run will go through Hamler (at approximately 4:45 p.m.), and Holgate (at approximately 4:50 p.m.)
The run will finish at the AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance (at approximately 5-5:30 p.m.) The riders will have a police escort during the run in all the towns they ride through.
An outdoor "Rock the Ride" party featuring the AFU (All Fired Up) Band, begins at 6 p.m. In addition, there will be food vendors, craft vendors, 50/50 drawings, door prizes and raffles.
"What we want people in northwest Ohio to understand, is that you don't have to own a motorcycle to come to the AMVETS for Rock the Ride (the after party)," said Sowers. "We invite everyone in northwest Ohio to come out for some great entertainment, great food and a good time, while helping veterans at the same time."
Those who wish to donate to RAW Run 8, can go to returningamericanwarriors.org.
For more information about RAW Run 8, contact Sowers at 419-980-5807.
